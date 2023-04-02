Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 189 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CL opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.74.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

