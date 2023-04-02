Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,585 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $93.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

