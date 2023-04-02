Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 742 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

