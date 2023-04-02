Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 541.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $96.47 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

