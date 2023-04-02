Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 785 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

