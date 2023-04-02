AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,062,000 after acquiring an additional 292,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,020,000 after purchasing an additional 165,682 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,631,000 after purchasing an additional 514,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,553,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,455,000 after buying an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.46.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $160.11 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.74.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

