Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Up 1.6 %

MET stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.14.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 68.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

