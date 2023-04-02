Xponance Inc. Buys 12,482 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AIG opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

