Xponance Inc. Acquires 50,862 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,862 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,492,861,000 after purchasing an additional 534,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,776,574,000 after purchasing an additional 368,768 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Guggenheim cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Further Reading

