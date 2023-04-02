Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,191 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 33,894 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 40,864 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 594.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,853 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $22,699,000 after acquiring an additional 493,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,042,064 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $80,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

