HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $263.68 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.34.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

