Xponance Inc. Buys 25,248 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,972 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,248 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.