Xponance Inc. Purchases 10,652 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,736 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after purchasing an additional 378,590 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 470.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.58. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

