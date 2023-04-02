Xponance Inc. Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,128,000 after buying an additional 149,850 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

