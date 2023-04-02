DeXe (DEXE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $104.59 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, DeXe has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $104.59 million and $2.07 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can currently be bought for $2.87 or 0.00010109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,993.12542367 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.81755196 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,483,447.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

