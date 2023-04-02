Xponance Inc. Has $6.56 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $118,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 478.3% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,158,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,595,000 after purchasing an additional 957,849 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $58,391,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $106.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average of $105.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.35.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

