Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.47.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $167.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.65. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,687 shares of company stock valued at $42,260,466. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

