Xponance Inc. Raises Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $694,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $218.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.98 and a 200-day moving average of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $253.67.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,189,479.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,428 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

