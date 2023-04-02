Xponance Inc. Purchases 4,235 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TT opened at $183.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.37.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.