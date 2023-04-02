Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Down 15.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $27.57 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00132823 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00053903 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00038537 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001077 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.