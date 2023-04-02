Energi 24-Hour Volume Reaches $167,677.29 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Energi has a market cap of $13.13 million and $167,677.29 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00062476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00040447 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,125,975 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.