Veriti Management LLC Has $550,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 522.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 399,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $143.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.20 and a 200 day moving average of $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

