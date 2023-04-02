Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Short Interest Up 20.2% in March

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Properties Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Barclays lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.72.

NYSE:BXP opened at $54.12 on Friday. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 72.59%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

