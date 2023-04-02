Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Holdings Lowered by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCPT opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

