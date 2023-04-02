Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,896 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 799,621 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,761. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

