Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,796,281.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,796,281.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,604,238. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE ELF opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $83.94.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

