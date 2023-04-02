QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QDEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $120.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.25.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

