Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $75.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

