Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,651,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,340,000 after purchasing an additional 707,906 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,200,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000,000 after purchasing an additional 118,282 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,855,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,371.43%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

