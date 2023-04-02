Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Position Decreased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,358.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,494 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,990. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.69. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

