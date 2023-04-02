Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

Ingredion Stock Performance

In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $101.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

