Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 510 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.87.

SBAC stock opened at $261.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.11. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 80.76%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

