Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $981,180,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,399.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 728 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,399.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,499 shares of company stock worth $583,207. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE:GEF opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.87. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $74.22.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

