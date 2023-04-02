Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Endava by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Endava by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Endava by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,672,000 after buying an additional 175,041 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Endava during the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $67.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.20. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $140.51.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $240.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.78 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

