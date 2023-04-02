Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.00.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.