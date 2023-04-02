Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $306.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

