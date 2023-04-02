Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,696,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The company has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

