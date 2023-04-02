Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $124.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average of $116.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

