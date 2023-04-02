Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $306.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

