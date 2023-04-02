International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Raised by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.06 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

