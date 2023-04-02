Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 479.31%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

