Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 356 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,404,000 after purchasing an additional 815,188 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,481,000 after purchasing an additional 692,661 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 356,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.0 %

TAP stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -63.02, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

