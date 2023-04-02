Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $133.84 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average of $138.58.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

