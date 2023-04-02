Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 11,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $122.64 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $190.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Raymond James upped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

