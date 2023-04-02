Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Shares of Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as high as C$0.55. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 194,050 shares changing hands.

Northern Graphite Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops graphite properties in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

