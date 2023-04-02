Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 138,310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,558,000 after buying an additional 425,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,125,000 after buying an additional 1,380,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after buying an additional 1,404,468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $107.74 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.37.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

