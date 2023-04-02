Renault (EPA:RNO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.84

Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €34.84 ($37.46) and traded as high as €37.82 ($40.66). Renault shares last traded at €37.58 ($40.41), with a volume of 882,590 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on Renault in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on Renault in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective on Renault in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Renault Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.87.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

