DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after buying an additional 1,404,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,125,000 after buying an additional 1,380,263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,721,000 after buying an additional 1,156,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,903,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $109.79.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

