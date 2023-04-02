KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Lowered by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after buying an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of KLA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after buying an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 451.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,239,000 after purchasing an additional 221,892 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KLA Stock Performance
Shares of KLAC opened at $399.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.17. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.
KLA Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,688 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
