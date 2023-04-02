DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.7% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 189,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 79.0% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 296,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPLX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

